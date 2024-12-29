West Virginia Extends Offer to Memphis D-Line Transfer William Whitlow Jr.
West Virginia has a lot of work to do to fix the defensive side of the football and much of that work will have to be done out of the transfer portal.
On Saturday, the Mountaineers extended an offer to Memphis defensive line transfer William Whitlow Jr., who was a first-team All-AAC selection this season. In 11 games this season for the Tigers, Whitlow racked up 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one pass defended. In the bowl game versus West Virginia, Whitlow recorded just one tackle on the night.
At 6'2", 260 pounds, he has the frame built to play on the edge but has the skill set to be able to handle playing on the interior as well. Considering newly hired defensive coordinator Zac Alley will run a lot of three-man looks, he'll be better suited as a defensive end.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU O-Line Transfer Johnny Williams IV Follows Josiah Trotter to the SEC
Jeff Casteel is Making His Return to the West Virginia Coaching Staff
Between The Eers: In the Middle of It All with Brandon Yates
West Virginia Set to Hire Zac Alley as Defensive Coordinator