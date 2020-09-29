SI.com
MountaineerMaven
HomeArea 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingMountaineers in the Pros
Search

West Virginia Extends Offer to Top 2022 In-State Recruit

Jonathan Martin

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continued his approach to recruiting in-state talent this past week – sending an offer to Huntington (W.Va.) tight end, Corbin Page.

It has been quite the recruiting whirlwind for the Class of 2022 prospect recently – as Page added offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech, too. Those schools join Oregon, Indiana, Marshall and Cincinnati, among others in offering.

Being the recipient of an offer from the flagship program within the state, felt different.

“A big-time school like that [WVU] offering an in-state athlete like me, it means a lot,” Page described.

Page, 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, does not see much action on the offensive side of the ball for Spring Valley High. The Wolves primarily run the football which led to Page only catching sixteen passes for 426 yards during his sophomore campaign. However, of those sixteen, ten went for touchdowns.

West Virginia is currently without a commitment for the Class of 2022.

THANKS FOR READING MOUNTAINEER MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Baylor Opens as Favorite vs West Virginia

The Mountaineers will be the underdog once again for game three

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

WVU to Allow 25% Capacity at Mountaineer Field

WVU announces they will allow a limited number of fans for the Oct. 17 matchup vs. Kansas

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 3

Looking at how each Mountaineer performed in the NFL this weekend

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

A Quick Glance of the Baylor Bears

We take a quick look at West Virginia's Big 12 Conference home opener against the Baylor Bears

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Now Has a Solid One-Two Punch at RB in 2021 Class

Jaylen Anderson and Justin Johnson Jr. bring a lot to the table for the Mountaineers.

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Football 2021 Commits

A full breakdown of West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch + Decision Dates

Full in-depth look at which top recruits are heavily interested in WVU

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: 2021 RB Justin Johnson Jr. Commits to West Virginia

The Mountaineers add to the 2021 recruiting class

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Mountaineers Stub Their Toe at Oklahoma State

West Virginia falls to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 conference opener

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

COMMIT WATCH: 2021 RB Closing in on Decision

Can the Mountaineers add a 2nd running back to the 2021 class?

Schuyler Callihan