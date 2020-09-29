West Virginia Extends Offer to Top 2022 In-State Recruit

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown continued his approach to recruiting in-state talent this past week – sending an offer to Huntington (W.Va.) tight end, Corbin Page.

It has been quite the recruiting whirlwind for the Class of 2022 prospect recently – as Page added offers from Virginia and Virginia Tech, too. Those schools join Oregon, Indiana, Marshall and Cincinnati, among others in offering.

Being the recipient of an offer from the flagship program within the state, felt different.

“A big-time school like that [WVU] offering an in-state athlete like me, it means a lot,” Page described.

Page, 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, does not see much action on the offensive side of the ball for Spring Valley High. The Wolves primarily run the football which led to Page only catching sixteen passes for 426 yards during his sophomore campaign. However, of those sixteen, ten went for touchdowns.

West Virginia is currently without a commitment for the Class of 2022.