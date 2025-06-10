West Virginia Eyes Huge Commitment Decision as Top Safety Chance Collins Narrows List
An already big week of commits could get even bigger for West Virginia, and really soon.
Class of 2026 safety Chance Collins (6'1", 185 lbs) out of Mansfield Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, announced that he will be deciding between Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Utah, and WVU on Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT.
Arizona, Houston, Memphis, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Pitt, TCU, UTSA, and a handful of others were in the mix, but are no longer in consideration.
In his junior season, Collins was very active in the backend, making several plays on the ball. He registered 20 tackles, eight pass breakups, six interceptions, and two tackles for loss.
The Mountaineers already have four safeties committed in the 2026 class (Cameron Dwyer, Emory Snyder, Jaylon Jones, and Taj Powell), but Jones is the only one likely to stay at safety. The other three are projected to slide down to linebacker or play the big nickel in Zac Alley's defense.
