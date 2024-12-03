West Virginia Fights Off Michigan to Keep Offensive Line Commit
As the early signing period window approaches, the West Virginia coaching staff that is in place is doing everything it can to try and keep this 2025 recruiting class together. So far, they've done one heck of a job.
Only one recruit (defensive lineman Evan Powell) has decommitted. Several have stated that their recruitment is open but are still committed to West Virginia.
One of the biggest pieces of this class is offensive lineman Eidan Buchanan of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. Before WVU head coach Neal Brown was fired, Michigan was making a strong push to try and flip him. Once the coaching move was made, there was some concern that a flip was in store. Monday evening, he put those rumors to rest by posting on X, "I was born a Mountaineer. Nothing's changing that."
Buchanan will be joined by his teammate and road grading partner, Gavin Crawford, who posted on Monday that he is still committed to West Virginia. They will reunite with a former teammate of theirs, Kyle Altuner, who is a true freshman center.
The early signing period begins tomorrow and if WVU can get pen to paper with much of its class, the new head coach will be in a decent position.
