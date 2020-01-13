West Virginia Firmly "In the Mix" for 2020 JUCO lineman

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made it clear at his December signing day press conference that the class of 2020 was incomplete.

One position of note that still needed addressed – offensive line.

“We’ll continue to add to the offensive line class, whether that’s in February or the summer,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers took one step forward in fulfilling that objective with their recent offer to junior college offensive lineman, Amelio Moran.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound, Lackawanna C.C. product claims additional offers from Maryland, South Florida, Texas Tech and East Carolina among others.

Moran is in the early stages of sorting out official visits – and he tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is firmly in the mix. He also notes other schools likely to receive a visit are East Carolina and Maryland.

West Virginia already added four new offensive linemen in December – Zach Frazier (Fairmont, W.Va.), Chris Mayo (Irvington N.J.), Tairiq Stewart (ASA College, N.Y.) and Jordan White (Hyattsville, Md.). They also hold a commitment from Iowa Western C.C. tackle, Jacob Gamble, who is expected to sign in February.