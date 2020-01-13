MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Firmly "In the Mix" for 2020 JUCO lineman

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown made it clear at his December signing day press conference that the class of 2020 was incomplete.

One position of note that still needed addressed – offensive line.

“We’ll continue to add to the offensive line class, whether that’s in February or the summer,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers took one step forward in fulfilling that objective with their recent offer to junior college offensive lineman, Amelio Moran.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound, Lackawanna C.C. product claims additional offers from Maryland, South Florida, Texas Tech and East Carolina among others.

Moran is in the early stages of sorting out official visits – and he tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is firmly in the mix. He also notes other schools likely to receive a visit are East Carolina and Maryland.

West Virginia already added four new offensive linemen in December – Zach Frazier (Fairmont, W.Va.), Chris Mayo (Irvington N.J.), Tairiq Stewart (ASA College, N.Y.) and Jordan White (Hyattsville, Md.). They also hold a commitment from Iowa Western C.C. tackle, Jacob Gamble, who is expected to sign in February. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

No. 17 West Virginia, No. 22 Texas Tech set to Clash in Morgantown

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 22 Texas Tech aim to stay atop Big 12 standings

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

2022 Defensive Back Calls West Virginia Offer "Surreal"

West Virginia offers talented 2022 safety from Las Vegas

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia's Five Defensive Players that Can Win the Offseason

Look for these guys to have a strong offseason that will lead to great 2020

John Pentol

West Virginia's Offensive Players that Can Win the Offseason

Look for these guys to take a leap in 2020

John Pentol

Is Oscar Tshiebwe a One and Done?

West Virginia's Oscar Tshiebwe could be NBA-bound after this season

Schuyler Callihan

by

Baxter1957

No. 19 West Virginia Shows Heart in win over Texas

The No. 19 West Virginia Mountaineers were pushed to the limits in a 68-63 win over Texas.

Christopher Hall

An In-Depth Look at the Hiring of Gerad Parker

The Mountaineers get a quality offensive mind, recruiter in Parker

Quinn Burkitt

McBride Stars in 66-54 Win Over Texas Tech

Miles McBride went off for a career-high 22 points in West Virginia's 66-54 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Michael Gresko

No. 17 West Virginia Smothers No. 22 Red Raiders

WVU G Deuce McBride scores a career-high and the Mountaineer defense clamps down Red Raider for a 66-54 victory.

Christopher Hall