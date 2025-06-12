BREAKING: West Virginia Flips UCF Linebacker Commit Antoine Sharp
West Virginia scooped up another commitment for the 2026 recruiting class on Wednesday, flipping UCF linebacker commit Antoine Sharp (6'1", 212 lbs).
In addition to UCF and West Virginia, Sharp held offers from Appalachian State, East Carolina, Florida State, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, Maryland, Missouri, Pitt, Tulane, Western Kentucky, and a few others.
During his junior season at Palm Beach Central, Sharp collected 133 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, EDGE Noah Tishendorf, DL Cam Mallory, LB Miles Khatri, LB Antoine Sharp, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
