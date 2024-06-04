BREAKING: West Virginia Flips Wake Forest WR Commit
West Virginia did not let up in their pursuit of 2025 wide receiver Teriq Mallory and it paid off. Sunday afternoon, the Cheshire, Connecticut product announced that he has flipped his commitment from Wake Forest to West Virginia.
Mallory initially chose Wake Forest over Duke, Maryland, and WVU.
"I loved the WVU atmosphere and the experience," Mallory told Mountaineers Now. "What stood out the most is how well I fit their offensive scheme and their goals as a program.”
In eleven games last season, Mallory hauled in 30 receptions for 423 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 receiver does an excellent job of high-pointing the football and positioning his body to make contested catches downfield. He's a big-time vertical threat that really stresses corners on the outside. Once he fills out his frame, he'll be a primary option for West Virginia.
Mallory becomes the eighth member of WVU's recruiting class joining QB Scotty Fox, WR Tyshawn Dues, TE Jackson Accuardi, OT Eidan Buchanan, OL Thomas Barr, OL Gavin Crawford, and CB Zah Jackson.
READ MORE ABOUT WVU ATHLETICS
WVU Football Recruiting Hot Board: Top Lists, Names to Watch, Decision Dates + More
Confirmed List of Recruits Taking Official Visit to WVU (May 31-June 2)