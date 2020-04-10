West Virginia Football 2021 Commits

TE Victor Wikstrom (Sweden) committed on 7/11/2019

WR Andrew Wilson-Lamp (Massillon, OH) committed on 1/27/2020

S Saint McLeod (Philadelphia, PA) committed on 2/1/2020

OT Wyatt Milum (Huntington, WV) committed on 3/6/2020

QB Will Crowder (Gardendale, AL) committed on 4/7/2020

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.