West Virginia Commit Invited to play in Blue-Grey All-American Game

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday, it was announced that West Virginia offensive lineman commit Chris Mayo has been invited to participate in the annual Blue-Grey All-American game held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.

The Blue-Grey All-American game invites some of the nation's most prized high school prospects. A couple weeks ago, he also has accepted an invitation to play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame World Bowl in Canton, Ohio. 

Mayo committed to West Virginia back in the summer and chose the Mountaineers over other offers from Auburn, Kentucky, Purdue, Nebraska, Pitt, Tennessee, Maryland and many others. 

Last week, we caught up with Mayo in a one on one interview which you can watch here.

