WATCH: Interview with West Virginia QB Commit Garrett Greene

One of the first commitments that head coach Neal Brown secured came from quarterback Garrett Greene of Tallahassee, FL. Yes, Neal Brown went and plucked out Greene right out of Florida State's backyard and it might be something the Seminoles regret by not offering him.

Greene was impressed with the atmosphere and the culture the first time he stepped foot onto campus in Morgantown. "It's a first-class facility and the new plan that they're starting in - it's going to be the best in the business. The weight room and the recovery that coach Joseph has, it's second to none. It's really leading the pack and all of the facilities are first class," Greene said.

Greene told me a few months ago that he was going to commit to Neal Brown when he was at Troy and essentially followed coach Brown to West Virginia. "I think he's just a genuine dude. He's been recruiting me since my freshman year, almost and he's been the same guy from his first few years at Troy to now his first year at West Virginia, he's been the same guy through and through.

With Kendall, Doege and Lowe all expected to return next season, Greene talked about what he expects his role will be next fall, "I'm coming in young and I'm looking to play right away, but I know that's not really the expectation, it's just kind of a goal for me to play right away. I just want to be ready to go if my number is called. If I have to be second string, third string, fourth string, I'm ready to accept my role and help the team win."

Greene will be signing in December and will be an early enrollee which will be key for him to come in and get acclimated to the system and college life a few months earlier than some of the other pieces of the class.