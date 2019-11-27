Mountaineer
Maven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
FB Recruiting

WATCH: Interview with West Virginia QB Commit Garrett Greene

Schuyler Callihan

One of the first commitments that head coach Neal Brown secured came from quarterback Garrett Greene of Tallahassee, FL. Yes, Neal Brown went and plucked out Greene right out of Florida State's backyard and it might be something the Seminoles regret by not offering him. 

Greene was impressed with the atmosphere and the culture the first time he stepped foot onto campus in Morgantown. "It's a first-class facility and the new plan that they're starting in - it's going to be the best in the business. The weight room and the recovery that coach Joseph has, it's second to none. It's really leading the pack and all of the facilities are first class," Greene said.

Greene told me a few months ago that he was going to commit to Neal Brown when he was at Troy and essentially followed coach Brown to West Virginia. "I think he's just a genuine dude. He's been recruiting me since my freshman year, almost and he's been the same guy from his first few years at Troy to now his first year at West Virginia, he's been the same guy through and through.

With Kendall, Doege and Lowe all expected to return next season, Greene talked about what he expects his role will be next fall, "I'm coming in young and I'm looking to play right away, but I know that's not really the expectation, it's just kind of a goal for me to play right away. I just want to be ready to go if my number is called. If I have to be second string, third string, fourth string, I'm ready to accept my role and help the team win."

Greene will be signing in December and will be an early enrollee which will be key for him to come in and get acclimated to the system and college life a few months earlier than some of the other pieces of the class.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY
Schuyler Callihan

GAME THREAD: WVU vs Northern Iowa

12 0

Don't Count Kendall Out for 2020

Schuyler Callihan
4 0

He's not QB1 right now, but will he win back the job next year?

West Virginia Commit Invited to play in Blue-Grey All-American Game

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers top rated offensive lineman receives invite to a second bowl game

West Virginia Offers Top 2021 Pass Rusher

Schuyler Callihan
0

The Mountaineers look to the northeast for their latest 2021 offer

Deuce McBride Channeling his Inner Jevon Carter

Schuyler Callihan
0

The true freshman is emerging as a true star just five games into his career

Latest WVU Offer sees "Potential to be Great" in Morgantown

Schuyler Callihan
0

WATCH: Interview with WVU OL Commit Chris Mayo

Schuyler Callihan
0

West Virginia offensive line commit Chris Mayo stops by to chat with us in Studio 33

West Virginia Completes 15-Point Comeback over Northern Iowa

Christopher Hall
0

Trailing by 15 in the second half, West Virginia mounts comeback and knocks off Panthers

Neal Brown Questions Replays Role

Christopher Hall
0

Neal Brown still awaiting answers from head of Big 12 officials Greg Burks.

West Virginia's Motivation Versus TCU is Continued Improvement

Christopher Hall
0

West Virginia needs to make the most of their final game of the 2019 season in Ft Worth, TX against a TCU team needing a win for Bowl eligibility.