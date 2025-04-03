West Virginia Hosting Highly Coveted 2026 QB Legend Bey for Official Visit
It's a big weekend for West Virginia football. The coaching staff will have their final evaluation of the spring with the "showcase" on Saturday while also hosting a number of recruits that could help shape the future of the program.
One key confirmed visitor for this weekend is class of 2026 quarterback Legend Bey (5'11", 175 lbs) of North Forney High School in Forney, Texas.
Bey becomes the primary focus for WVU's coaching staff at the position in this class, especially after former commit Brodie McWhorter opted to leave the Mountaineers out of his updated top list of schools last week.
Duke and Notre Dame are also making a serious push for the dual-threat quarterback with others such as Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Cincinnati, Colorado, Georgia, Houston, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pitt, San Diego State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Tulane, UCF, and Utah, lurking.
In 11 games during his junior campaign, Bey completed 81/162 (50%) pass attempts for 1,444 yards, 13 touchdowns, and eight interceptions while racking up 1,912 yards and absurd 28 touchdowns on the ground, averaging 11.7 yards per carry.
The running ability is certainly there, making him an ideal fit in Rich Rodriguez's offense. If he can sharpen up in the passing game and complete passes at a higher clip, he's going to be a star at the next level.
