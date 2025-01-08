West Virginia Hosts JUCO Edge Rusher Adam Tomczyk on Official Visit
Tuesday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers hosted junior college defensive end Adam Tomczyk on an official visit.
In nine games this past season at Cerritos College in California, Tomczyk tallied 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and a pass breakup.
Coming out of Los Alamitos High School, he chose Utah State over offers from Fordham and a few others. He spent two seasons with the Aggies, redshirting in his first year and then appearing in just one game as a redshirt freshman in 2023, where he recorded one tackle against Idaho State.
Arizona is also in the mix, but the Mountaineers appear to be in a pretty good spot for the JUCO pass rusher. WVU is in desperate need of edge rushers, considering redshirt freshman Obinna Onwuka and redshirt sophomore Oryend Fisher are the only two true edge players on the current roster.
Tomczyk will have two years of eligibility remaining.
