West Virginia in Battle with Heated Rivals for 1,300-Yard Rusher

An intense recruiting battle for Christian Lawrence is about to heat up even further.

Christian Lawrence

Christian Lawrence
While most of your attention (and ours) has been on the work West Virginia is doing in the transfer portal, the coaching staff is making some serious progress on some of the top talent in the 2026 high school recruiting class.

Recently, the Mountaineers made the cut for running back Christian Lawrence (5'8", 180 lbs) out of Thomasville, Georgia. Cincinnati, Pitt, Purdue, Wake Forest, and Virginia Tech also made the cut.

Lawrence has official visits set up with four of the six schools, including a trip to West Virginia. He'll begin with Virginia Tech (May 30-June 1), then up to Pitt (June 5-7), followed by his stop in Morgantown (June 13-15), and wrapping things up (for now) with Wake Forest from June 20-22. Visits to Cincinnati or Purdue could take place at the end of June.

As a junior at Thomas County Central High School, Lawrence rushed for 1,468 yards and 18 touchdowns on 161 carries. He also hauled in 22 receptions for 326 yards and three scores. He averaged 8.4 yards per carry, 109.6 yards per game, and recorded seven 100-yard performances.

Current 2026 West Virginia commits

QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB/S Taj Powell, S Evan Snyder, S Cameron Dwyer.

Christian Lawrence
Christian Lawrence

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

