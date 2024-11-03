West Virginia in Pursuit of Former Wisconsin Defensive End Commit
During the bye week, the West Virginia coaching staff hit the recruiting trail visiting some of their current commits while also trying to make progress on a few undecided prospects.
There is one recruit in particular that West Virginia fans will want to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, defensive end Wilnerson Telemaque.
The 6'6", 260-pounder from Miami, Florida recently re-opened his recruitment after being committed to Wisconsin since mid-June. He initially chose the Badgers over finalists West Virginia and Georgia Tech while also holding offers from Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Liberty, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Pitt, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, and others.
Telemaque informed me over the weekend that he has been in contact with West Virginia but did not disclose any further details. During his radio show heading into the Arizona game, WVU head coach Neal Brown noted a few areas where he would like to add to the 2025 recruiting class, and the defensive line was one of them.
Considering Telemaque is someone they have a strong connection with and is a player who has already taken an official visit to Morgantown, he's the most ideal target for the Mountaineers.
In eight games this season, Telemaque has recorded 16 tackles, three sacks, and three tackles for loss.
