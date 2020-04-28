West Virginia In the Mix for FCS Offensive Line Grad Transfer

The West Virginia coaching staff is on the hunt for some offensive lineman to improve the team's depth and create competition for starting spots. As we head closer to the summer months, the staff is in search for veteran help via the transfer market.

Late Monday night, Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson released his top four schools which include USC, Indiana, Pitt, and West Virginia.

Wilson can line up at all five spots of the offensive line, but probably fits in best at offensive tackle - which is where West Virginia needs the most help after losing both starting tackles to graduation. Offensive line coach Matt Moore said on Sportsline-MetroNews, that the staff is targeting three transfers. The Mountaineers have a lot of promise at both tackle positions as Brandon Yates, Junior Uzebu, and Parker Moorer, but all are very inexperienced and bringing along a veteran will help those guys grow their game immensely.

Wilson has not announced a decision date, but will have one year of eligibility, which can be used immediately.

