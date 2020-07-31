MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia In the Mix for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

Schuyler Callihan

Thursday night class of 2021 wide receiver Jalil Farooq (Upper Marlboro, MD) released his top seven schools, including West Virginia.

Joining the Mountaineers in his trimmed down list are Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, and Oklahoma.

After missing out on Christian Leary (Alabama), Latrell Neville (Nebraska), JJ Jones (North Carolina), Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Louisville), and Demetrius Cannon (Louisville), West Virginia is centering their focus on Farooq to pair with the dynamic Kaden Prather in the 2020 class.

Per Parker Thune of All Sooners, Oklahoma seems to be one of the leading candidates, thanks to top quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

“It’s kind of been the same even before [Williams] committed," said Farooq. "They’ve always been communicating with me. I can tell it’s real there, I just want to experience it as much as I can, whenever I can. Caleb is definitely a plus for me; we’re good friends.”

Earlier this week, Farooq told Ahmed Ghafir of Sports Illustrated that he will be making his decision on July 27th.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to land Jalil Farooq? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defensive Grad Assistant Leaves WVU

A new spot has opened up on the West Virginia coaching staff

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

ESPN Bracketology Summer Update

A tough road laid out for the Mountaineers in the latest bracketology projection

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

Big 12 Virtual Media Day Cancelled

The Big 12 Conference Virtual Media Day that was scheduled for August 3rd has been cancelled

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

WATCH: Jevon Carter Room Tour NBA Bubble Life Edition

Jevon Carter gives fans a tour of his room inside the NBA bubble

Christopher Hall

by

Mtneerfan

West Virginia Sits Nicely in Top 3 for 2022 Wide Receiver

The Mountaineers find themselves in the mix for a top 2022 wide receiver

Schuyler Callihan

by

M-townJoe

West Virginia's Season Opener Versus Florida State Axed

West Virginia's season opener against Florida State has all been but officially cancelled

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Koenning's Fall is Part of Trusting the Climb

West Virginia moving forward and in a better direction

Schuyler Callihan

by

PrincessP

Freshmen Faces: WR Reese Smith

Looking at what freshman wide receiver Reese Smith brings to the table for West Virginia

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown's Takes an Interesting Approach with Committee led Defense

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown's announcement to have a defense led by a committee of coaches is intriguing

Christopher Hall

by

PrincessP

Big 12 Virtual Media Day will Stream on ESPN+

WVU HC Neal Brown will be the first of Big 12 coaches to take questions from the media

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan