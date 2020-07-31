West Virginia In the Mix for Top 2021 Wide Receiver

Thursday night class of 2021 wide receiver Jalil Farooq (Upper Marlboro, MD) released his top seven schools, including West Virginia.

Joining the Mountaineers in his trimmed down list are Alabama, Boston College, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, and Oklahoma.

After missing out on Christian Leary (Alabama), Latrell Neville (Nebraska), JJ Jones (North Carolina), Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Louisville), and Demetrius Cannon (Louisville), West Virginia is centering their focus on Farooq to pair with the dynamic Kaden Prather in the 2020 class.

Per Parker Thune of All Sooners, Oklahoma seems to be one of the leading candidates, thanks to top quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

“It’s kind of been the same even before [Williams] committed," said Farooq. "They’ve always been communicating with me. I can tell it’s real there, I just want to experience it as much as I can, whenever I can. Caleb is definitely a plus for me; we’re good friends.”

Earlier this week, Farooq told Ahmed Ghafir of Sports Illustrated that he will be making his decision on July 27th.

Do you think West Virginia will be able to land Jalil Farooq? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and discuss!

