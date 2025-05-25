West Virginia Included in 'Final Five' for Ball-Hawking Defensive Back
Class of 2026 defensive back Jase Rhodes (5'10", 180 lbs) of North Cross School in Roanoke, Virginia, has trimmed his list of schools to five. The consensus three-star recruit will be focusing on James Madison, Louisville, USF, Wake Forest, and West Virginia.
Other schools that have offered, but are no longer in the mix include Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and a few others.
Rhodes has developed into one of the top defensive secondary prospects in Virginia, totaling 116 tackles, eight interceptions, seven passes defended, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery over the past two seasons.
A timetable for his decision has not yet been determined.
West Virginia's current list of 2026 commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, LB Cameron Dwyer, S Taj Powell, S Emory Snyder.
