West Virginia is "Definitely Number One" for 2021 Runningback

Schuyler Callihan

Over the weekend, class of 2021 runningback Roman Hemby of Bel Air, Maryland visited West Virginia for the third time since the start of last summer and is starting to gain major interest in the program.

"The visit was amazing. I had a great time and I really enjoyed the campus. I loved the facilities they are building and I was able to get a feel for how the coaches felt about me as a prospect," Hemby said. "They had nothing but nice things to say and it made me feel welcomed. I was able to see how I could be a possible asset to the team in the future," he added. 

When asked what the biggest takeaway he had from the visit was, he was quick to note his relationship with the coaching staff.

"I have a pretty good relationship with the staff, especially coach Dye. He recruits my area and I've corresponded with him a lot over the months. I feel like our relationship became a little closer because we got to spend a lot of time together."

Although West Virginia failed to make a bowl game in 2019, Hemby believes that the program is trending in the right direction.

"I feel like something special is in the future! The coaches seem very enthusiastic about the way the program is headed as well. I can tell they are serious about being competitive in the Big 12."

Hemby tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia is "definitely his number one" at the moment and he gave his reasoning for putting the Mountaineers out in front.

"They've definitely showed the most love and interest toward me thus far. I also think they offer me the opportunity to compete on a very high level."

He also holds other offers from Temple, Southern Miss and Charlotte.

Comments

Recruiting

