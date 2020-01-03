West Virginia is First to Offer 2022 Athlete

Prior to Christmas, the Mountaineers extended an offer to class of 2022 cornerback CJ Clinkscales of Buford, Georgia. Clinkscales hails from the same high school as current West Virginia offensive lineman Tyler Thurmond and is from the same area as former Mountaineer corner Hakeem Bailey.

"I was very excited and honored to be offered by WVU because it's a very prestigious school and has engineering. I also really like the football atmosphere from what I've seen on tv," Clinkscales said.

The Mountaineers are the first to offer the 2022 athlete and he called it "special" for West Virginia to be his first one. "Coach Pogue has high confidence in my ability and that means a lot," he said."It would be a dream come true to play in the Big 12. I can tell that it's a very competitive conference and I would like to play against the top players."

When asked which former Mountaineers stood out to him from recent memory, he noted two of the best to play in this past decade. "Tavon Austin because of his playmaking ability and Karl Joseph because he can lower the boom, he's a hard hitter. I like that dog mentality."

Clinkscales is still in the very early parts of his recruitment but does plan to take a visit to West Virginia sometime in the future.