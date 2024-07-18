West Virginia is in the Mix for Four-Star, Seven-Foot Big Man
Now that WVU head coach Darian DeVries pretty much has his roster set for his inaugural season in Morgantown, he and his staff can officially turn the page to recruiting the 2025 class.
This evening, consensus four-star center Eric Reibe (7'0", 235 lbs) of The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland released his top eleven schools. West Virginia made the cut alongside Creighton, Harvard, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oregon, Stanford, and UConn.
Reibe is originally from Germany and played on the German national team for the U18 Euro Championship in 2022 and 2023, earning a gold and bronze medal in those two appearances. He also participated in the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Orlando last month where he averaged 19.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game. The big lefty can play multiple spots in the frontcourt and can even step out and knock down shots from the perimeter.
