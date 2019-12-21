West Virginia "Is Not Done" Adding to the 2020 Signing Class

Signed, sealed and delivered.

West Virginia closed on the books on the early signing period for the class of 2020 on Wednesday but the class itself, well, is an unfinished product.

“This class isn’t done,” said Neal Brown. “We will have some additions in February.”

There are currently 18 players signed for the class.

What’s next? The Mountaineers will assess any remaining needs and prepare for another signing day – Wednesday, February 5.

Jacob Gamble, OT, Iowa Western C.C.

Seeing Gamble's name listed shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. He’s been committed to the Mountaineers since June.

Gamble is big - 6-foot-7, 315-pounds - and is an important piece the staff is likely to wait for. At the time of his commitment he chose West Virginia over Florida State, Iowa State and Louisville among others.

Having already signed four offensive linemen to this class, though - we’ll take a wait and see approach until February.

La’damian Webb, RB, Jones Co (MS) Junior College

One omission in this class was running back. It appeared Lamy Constant was the guy. But his commitment was short lived. Rather than expediting the process the staff decided to wait until February – and there are plenty of options.

Webb could very well be a fit. The 5-foot-8, 195-pound back is a hot commodity, though. West Virginia will battle Ole Miss, Oklahoma State – and others who are likely to add their name to his offer sheet - for his services.

This past season for Jones Co., Webb rushed for 940 yards and 10 touchdowns. He averaged just 104 yards per game.

Kenny Tracy, RB, Indianapolis (IN)

Tracy hasn’t been on the Mountaineers radar long - again mostly because they thought they had their man in Constant.

West Virginia joins Miami (Oh.), Toledo and Temple in their pursuit for his commitment.

A’varius Sparrow, RB, Orlando (Fla.)

It’s understandable to be caught off guard with Sparrow - given his recruitment has been off the radar. But the Mountaineers reportedly made an offer in early December and a quick look at his senior season might yield explanation.

Sparrow rushed for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns this past season for Jones High School in Orlando. The Tigers finished the season 13-2 and were the class 5A state runners-up. Those numbers - especially in talent rich Florida - are eye popping.

Eddie Watkins, LB, Evergreen (AL)

Watkins has no shortage of interest in his recruitment - with West Virginia, UCF and Georgia Tech seemingly battling it out. However, he de-committed from the Yellow Jackets in August and it’s unclear if they’d still be a viable option.

He offers a good mix of size and speed. At 6-foot-3, 220-pounds, Watkins has the rare combination of strength and athleticism – along with the ability to drop in coverage. He’s be a nice compliment in this class to Taurus Simmons and Lanell Carr.

As is the nature of recruiting – more names will likely surface onto the Mountaineers radar. We’ll continue to bring the latest on those players.