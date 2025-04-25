West Virginia is Pursuing 2025 Kansas State Defensive Back Signee in Portal
A handful of 2025 signees departed from the West Virginia program shortly after spring ball and entered the transfer portal. Head coach Rich Rodriguez has leaned heavily on bringing in veteran players through the portal, but is also looking at young talent as well, including others from the 2025 class who are now available.
Recently, the Mountaineers extended an offer to Kansas State transfer cornerback Noah King (6'3", 195 lbs). King signed with the Wildcats in December and was an early enrollee. Rated as a four-star prospect by most recruiting outlets, King picked K-State over opportunities at Kentucky, Nebraska, Oregon State, West Virginia, and several others.
As a senior at Hamilton High School in Ohio, King racked up 41 tackles, four passes defended, 3.5 tackles for loss, and an interception.
King will have four years of eligibility remaining, plus a redshirt. Since entering the transfer portal, King has heard from Colorado, Houston, Miami (FL), Miami (OH), Mississippi State, Ohio, and Sacramento State.
West Virginia's current cornerback room: Devonte Golden-Nelson, Michael Coats Jr., Derek Carter Jr., Keyshawn Robinson, Jason Chambers, Nick Taylor, Jayden Bell, Dawayne Galloway, Tyrell Russell, Chamarryus Bomar.
