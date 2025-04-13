West Virginia is Pushing Hard to Regain Commitment from Braydon Hawthorne
West Virginia is not completely out of the picture for 2025 four-star forward Braydon Hawthorne. As a matter of fact, they're right in the thick of things, along with several other Power Four schools.
We reported shortly after Ross Hodge's hiring that WVU would be setting up a day and time to visit with the Beckley, West Virginia product, and according to Travis Branham of 247 Sports, that visit took place on Saturday.
Arizona State, Dayton, Indiana, Kansas State, Kentucky, Marquette, Michigan, Oklahoma State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and a few others are also making a push to land the long and rangy wing. The Hokies are expected to be a serious contender due to Hawthorne's relationship with Chester Frazier, who left WVU and returned to Blacksburg after Darian DeVries left for Indiana.
Hodge has already landed one commit in the 2025 recruiting class from the high school ranks with the pledge of DeAndre Thomas, who was set to join Hodge at North Texas. Hitting the transfer portal hard is clearly the fastest way to rebuild the roster, but having a couple of young guys to move forward with is just as pivotal. Landing Hawthorne would be a massive step in the right direction.
