West Virginia is Set to Host BYU Defensive Back Transfer Crew Wakley on Visit
Another transfer portal defensive back will make his way to Morgantown in the coming days as former BYU safety Crew Wakley has a visit scheduled with West Virginia for early next week.
Wakley was an overlooked recruit coming out of Jordan High School in Sandy, Utah, only holding offers from Utah State, Weber State, and Southern Utah. He spent one year at Utah State before transferring to BYU.
In two years with the Cougars, he was a key cog of the secondary. In 2023, he was the team's second-leading tackler (59) to go along with six passes defended and an interception. This season, he registered 44 tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions, and one pass breakup. In BYU's 37-7 loss to West Virginia last year, Wakley notched eight tackles, one pass defended, one pass breakup, and a tackle for loss.
Iowa State, Memphis, Purdue, and UNLV are also in the mix, and he is currently on a visit to Purdue.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
