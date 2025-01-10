BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Commitment from FCS Running Back Transfer
Over the last three seasons, West Virginia fans have been accustomed to seeing a big, physical back in the Mountaineer backfield with CJ Donaldson at the helm. Earlier this offseason, Donaldson entered the transfer portal and committed to Ohio State.
With his departure and the decision of Deandre Desinor to back out of his NLI to commit to NC State, two spots in the Mountaineers' running back room opened up. Earlier this month, WVU grabbed Division II transfer LJ Turner (Catawba College), and Friday afternoon, they secured a commitment from former Northern Iowa running back Tye Edwards.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder began his career at Georgia Military College where he rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. He then transferred to Hutchinson Community College where he rushed for 1,174 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of two seasons. Edwards then made the jump up to the FBS level, spending the 2022 season at UTSA but only appeared in three games and was able to take a redshirt.
He has played the last two years at Northern Iowa, where he has positioned himself to earn several opportunities at the FBS level in his last go around. There, he totaled 1,548 yards and 11 touchdowns on 266 carries.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Transfers Had a Mixed Bag of Results at Their New Schools in 2024
WVU OT Wyatt Milum Declares for the 2025 NFL Draft
Which NFL Franchise's History Most Compares to West Virginia Football?
Michael Vick Hires Former WVU Star as Defensive Coordinator at Norfolk State