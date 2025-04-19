BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Commitment From Northern Illinois Tight End
Rich Rodriguez made it clear during spring practice that West Virginia would be extremely active in the transfer portal. They will likely add depth and competition to every single position group. This morning they landed a commitment from Norther Illinois Tight End Grayson Barnes.
Barnes has played the last two seasons at Northern Illinois in which he finished second on the team this year with 31 receptions and led the team with four receiving touchdowns. He had 338 yards on the year, averaging 10.9 yards per reception. His first season at NIU, he had 23 catches, 422 yards, five touchdowns while averaging an impressive 18.3 yards per reception. At 6'5" 225 lbs, West Virginia fans should expect him to provide a boost in the pass game a tight end that can stretch the field.
Before he arrived to Northern Illinois he started his career at American River College where he had 61 catches, 907 yards, and 5 touchdowns in two seasons. He earned All American honors in 2022 which helped him transfer up to the D-I FBS level.
Per Pro Football Focus he played 406 snaps this past season and had a total performance grade of 57.4. His strength was in the passing game as he held a grade of 63,1, but did have a weakness as a run blocker with a grade of 42.1.
He will have one season of eligibility remaining.
