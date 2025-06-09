BREAKING: West Virginia Lands First Offensive Line Commit of 2026 Class
Just a couple of days removed from his official visit to West Virginia, class of 2026 offensive lineman Rhett Morris (6'3', 290 lbs) of Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey, announced his commitment to the Mountaineers.
Morris picked the Mountaineers over offers from Army, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Kent State, Navy, Old Dominion, Temple, UMass, UNLV, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, and a few others.
Morris has positional flexibility, having played both guard and center.
Stayed tuned as we'll have more in-depth analysis on this breaking story on West Virginia On SI, soon.
West Virginia's Current 2026 Commits
QB Jyron Hughley, RB Jett Walker, TE Sam Hamilton, OL Rhett Morris, LB Cameron Dwyer, DB Simaj Hill, DB Jaylon Jones (JUCO), S Taj Powell, and S Emory Snyder.
