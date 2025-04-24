BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Former Oklahoma Offensive Lineman Joshua Aisosa
West Virginia desperately needed to add to its offensive line room, and on Thursday morning, they did exactly that with the commitment of Oklahoma transfer Joshua Aisosa.
Aisosa (6'3", 331 lbs) out of Santa Fe High School in Edmond, Oklahoma, picked the Sooners over offers from Army, Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Navy, North Texas, Sam Houston, Texas State, UNLV, UTSA, and a few others.
The ex-Sooner did not appear in any games during his lone season with the program, but is expected to be in the mix for a backup spot this fall in Morgantown. Long-term, the Mountaineers believe he can be a high-level starter on the interior.
As a senior, he was named the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year and 6A-1 District 2 Offensive Lineman of the Year. He was rated the 52nd-best offensive lineman in the country by On3 Sports and 63rd on ESPN.
Aisosa will have four years of eligibility remaining.
