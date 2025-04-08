West Virginia Lands North Texas Transfer Forward Brenen Lorient
Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Mountaineers picked up another commitment out of the transfer portal, landing former North Texas forward Brenen Lorient.
Lorient began his career at Florida Atlantic where he appeared in 52 games across two seasons for Dusty May's Owls. There, he saw limited playing time off of the bench and didn't really play much of a factor offensively.
This past season, however, Lorient was one of the keys to the Mean Green's success. He finished the season second on the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and rebounding (4.9 rpg) despite coming off of the bench in all 36 games.
The 6'9", 215-pounder didn't shoot the ball from range very often, but when he did, he connected on 47% of his attempts. Lorient also shot 57% from the floor and 72% from the free-throw line. Defensively, he was disruptive on a nightly basis averaging 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals per game. At season's end, Lorient was named the American Athletic Conference's Sixth Man of the Year and was an All-AAC selection.
He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
D1Baseball Head Says WVU Must Beat Someone 'With a Pulse' to Get Ranked
2026 Defensive Back Reveals Top Schools, Schedules Visit to West Virginia
As Expected, West Virginia's Quarterback Battle to Carry Into Fall Camp
West Virginia May Not Be Done at Quarterback in 2026 Recruiting Class