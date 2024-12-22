West Virginia Lands South Alabama CB Transfer Jordan Scruggs
Sunday morning, the West Virginia Mountaineers landed their first commitment out of the transfer portal, securing a pledge from South Alabama cornerback transfer Jordan "Jordy" Scruggs, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.
He chose the Mountaineers over offers from Colorado, Florida Atlantic, Miami (OH), New Mexico State, UNLV, UTEP, Virginia Tech, and a few others.
Scruggs totaled 70 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception this season for the Jaguars. Prior to his one year at South Alabama, Scruggs played at Washburn, Central Missouri, and Hutchinson Community College. He has some positional flexibility, having played safety, outside corner, and nickel. Scruggs' role will be determined by what other pieces West Virginia is able to land out of the portal.
WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez has sent out a bunch of offers in the last handful of days to secondary players as he and his staff will look to revamp the back end through the portal. This past season, West Virginia finished 121st in passing yards allowed per game.
He has one year of eligibility remaining.
