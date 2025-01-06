BREAKING: West Virginia Lands Tulane Kicker Transfer Ethan Head
The West Virginia coaching staff is on a heater right now when it comes to landing players out of the transfer portal. Moments ago, the Mountaineers secured a commitment from former Tulane kicker Ethan Head.
Head visited Arkansas and WVU over the weekend and had interest from a handful of other schools. As a true freshman, Head connected on four of his five field goal attempts, going 1/1 on 20-29-yard attempts and 3/4 on 30-39-yard attempts, with a long of 38. He also went 18/21 on PATs.
In addition to his field goal duties, Head was also the kickoff man for the Green Wave. He finished the season with 49 of his 76 kicks being ruled as touchbacks, giving him a 65% touchback rate.
He will have three years of eligibility remaining.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia Steps Into the AP Top 25 Poll
Iowa TE Transfer Johnny Pascuzzi Chooses West Virginia
Rich Rodriguez Names Dusty Rutledge as the Chief of Staff
West Virginia Extends Offer to Alabama Transfer Linebacker Sterling Dixon