BREAKING: West Virginia Lands UTSA Linebacker Transfer Jimmori Robinson
The West Virginia Mountaineers added to its transfer class on Friday, gaining a commitment from former UTSA linebacker Jimmori Robinson.
The ex-Roadrunner finished the 2024 season registering 43 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two passes defended en route to being named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
He spent four seasons at UTSA, racking up 110 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, and 15 sacks. Before landing with the Roadrunners, Robinson played at Dodge City in 2019 and Monroe College in 2020, where his entire season was canceled due to the pandemic. Because of his time at the junior college level, he has one more season of eligibility remaining.
WVU's updated transfer portal class
QB Jaylen Henderson (Texas A&M), QB Max Brown (Charlotte), RB Tye Edwards (Northern Iowa), RB LJ Turner (Catawba College), WR Cyrus Traugh (Youngstown State), WR Cam Vaughn (Jacksonville State), WR Jarod Bowie (Jacksonville State), WR Oran Singleton Jr. (Eastern Michigan), TE Jacob Barrick (Jacksonville State), TE Johnny Pascuzzi (Iowa), OL Ty'Kieast Crawford (Arkansas), OL Walter Young Bear (Tulsa), OL Robby Martin (NC State), OL Wyatt Minor (Youngstown State), OL Kimo Makane’ole (LSU), DE Braden Siders (Wyoming), DE Keenan Eck (Citrus College), LB Jimmori Robinson (UTSA), LB Chase Wilson (Colorado State), LB Ashton Woods (North Carolina), CB Derek Carter (Jacksonville State), CB Jordan Scruggs (South Alabama), CB Devonte Golden-Nelson (Akron), CB Michael Coats Jr. (Nevada), S Justin Harrington (Washington), S Will Davis (Virginia Union), S Fred Perry (Jacksonville State), S Jordan Walker (Chattanooga), and K Ethan Head (Tulane).
