West Virginia Lines Up Visit for Former Colorado/Incarnate Word Pass Rusher
Over the last handful of days, West Virginia has hit up a handful of pass rushers in the transfer portal and recently scheduled a visit for Incarnate Word's David Grant (6'3", 225 lbs).
The former Colorado Buffalo is coming off his best season at the collegiate level, where he racked up 31 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in 14 games - a step up from his first season at Incarnate Word, where he was more of a rotational player, contributed 12 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.
Others who have contacted the Power Four bounce-back pass rusher in the portal include Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, James Madison, Louisiana Tech, New Mexico State, North Texas, and UConn. Coming out of high school, the San Antonio, Texas native held offers from Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Oklahoma State, Rice, Tulane, Utah, and the previous coaching staff at West Virginia.
The Mountaineers currently have just two players on the roster at bandit - Braden Siders and Curtis Jones Jr.
Grant will have one year of eligibility remaining.
