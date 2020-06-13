West Virginia Looking to Double Down at Running Back in 2021 Class

West Virginia's 2021 recruiting class is off to a hot start with commitments from some of the nation's top players such as OL Wyatt Milum, WR Kaden Prather, and RB Jaylen Anderson.

The coaching staff is looking to potentially add another offensive weapon in this class with running back Trenton Adkins (6'1", 195-pounds) of Ridgeview High School in Clintwood, Virginia.

Recently, Mountaineer Maven caught up with Adkins to see how his recruitment was going and where his interest sits with the Mountaineers.

"I've been in contact with coach [Chad] Scott and coach [Neal] Brown at least once a day. We have a great relationship. We've had some great conversations and we've got to know each other a lot. I think he is a great coach and a great man. Plus, coach Brown has great relationships with his players and I think that's what sticks out to me the most is that he is close to every player and every coach."

Adkins tells Mountaineer Maven that he is planning on making his decision in December, but will "see how it goes".

West Virginia is also after several other running backs in the 2021 class including Justin Johnson, Audric Estime, Katravis Geter, Eric McDaniels, and many others.

Do you think that the Mountaineers will land Trenton Adkins? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

