West Virginia Looking to Steal Star Linebacker Out of Pitt's Backyard

WVU is hoping to land a talented prospect in enemy territory.

Schuyler Callihan

Colsen Gatten
Western PA has treated West Virginia well over the years on the recruiting trail, with some of the program's best players coming from that region, including quarterback Major Harris.

They've had success poaching recruits out of there over the last decade or so, but with Rich Rodriguez back at the helm, you can expect the Mountaineers to have an even heavier presence in the Pittsburgh area.

Recently, class of 2026 linebacker Colsen Gatten (6'2", 220 lbs) of Central Catholic High School told Pittsburgh Sports Now that he is down to five schools in his recruitment: Duke, Indiana, Oklahoma, Pitt, and West Virginia. The three-star recruit also held offers from Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

An official visit date to Morgantown has not been publicly announced, but will almost certainly take place at some point in early June.

As a junior, Gatten totaled 51 tackles, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and a sack.

