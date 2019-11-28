West Virginia Makes Cut for Top 2020 Corner, Pursuing Trio of Teammates

The Mountaineers are hitting the recruiting trail hard as they try to sure up the last few pieces to the 2020 recruiting class.

For the West Virginia coaching staff, some good news came as top cornerback Daryl Porter Jr. tells Mountaineer Maven that West Virginia has made the cut. Alongside West Virginia is Utah, Ole Miss and Washington State.

Porter Jr. has already taken an official visit to Utah and plans to take one to Ole Miss after the season and hopes to make it to Morgantown as well.

“I’m very interested in West Virginia even though there having a rough season. I think I can still help and build the team back up defensively like the old days,” Porter said. “They keep in contact like once every week. Coach Trickett is the one that actually offered me, he’s a cool guy and believed in my game since the first day he’s seen me,” he added.

For Porter, he is not the only player from American Heritage High School being recruited by the Mountaineers. Class of 2020 wide receiver Douglas Emilien and 2020 safety Davonte Brown - both also have high interest in West Virginia. Earlier this month, Emilien told Mountaineer Maven his top four schools and talked about his interest in WVU, which you can read about here.

Porter talked about the possibility of playing with Emilien and Brown at the collegiate level, “We actually did talk about it and we are thinking about it! As long as they are cool with taking all three of us, I wouldn’t see a problem with us going up there and taking over!”

When asked about his relationship with those two teammates he responded, “Bestfriends! Those are my guys. Vonte and I go at it with Doug everyday. He works us and we work him everyday in practice. I don’t think many can mess with us across the board. Vonte is a versatile defensive back who can play safety and cornerback, and Doug can do it all. Physical, fast, he can switch his game up depending on how you play him, that’s what makes him special.”

There is no decision date set for any of the three, but all seem to have serious interest in West Virginia.