West Virginia Makes the Cut for 2021 Defensive End

In-person recruiting has been put on hold for the time being due to concerns over COVID-19, but the West Virginia coaching staff has been doing all they can on the recruiting trail working remotely from home and staying in communication with their top recruits.

On Thursday, class of 2021 defensive end Kelvin Gilliam released his top 15 schools via Twitter.

The Mountaineers join Arkansas, Penn State, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Pitt, Michigan, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and North Carolina State in an effort to land the talented defensive lineman.

"I have a strong relationship with the coaching staff and I can actually see myself playing there [West Virginia]," Gilliam tells Mountaineer Maven. "Our relationship has developed well since I came and camped. I think he is a great coach that can develop me as a football player," Gilliam said on his relationship with West Virginia defensive line coach Jordan Lesley.

The culture that has been instilled in the Mountaineer program is something that catches Gilliam's eye and he loves the direction in which the program is heading. "They are very family based and the coaches are very passionate about what they do. Coach Brown is definitely going to turn that program around."

Gilliam tells Mountaineer Maven that he intends on making a visit to Morgantown once the "quiet period" is over, however, with the COVID-19 outbreak, there's no telling when schools will be allowed to have recruits back on campus.

Gilliam is fairly close with current West Virginia wide receiver Ali Jennings, who he played high school ball with in Virginia at Highland Springs High School. "We played together during his senior year and he tells me how WVU is all about family." He also added that the Mountaineers are "high" on his current list and is looking to narrow things down once again before his senior season.

