MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
WVU Womens Soccer
WVU Mens Soccer

West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 North Carolina Athlete

Schuyler Callihan

Earlier this week, class of 2021 athlete Tymir Brown of Jacksonville, North Carolina released his top ten schools, including West Virginia.

Brown was recently recruited by Xavier Dye, who has since departed for South Florida, but still loves what he sees from the program. ""I know it is a good football program and they get after it everyday," Brown stated. He also added that the fan base and the rest of the coaching staff stand out to him and is impressed with the direction in which the program is going.

Brown also tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans to visit West Virginia soon for a junior day.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia, Texas Tech Game Thread

Join fellow Mountaineer fans to discuss the West Virginia, Texas Tech match-up

Christopher Hall

by

Schuyler Callihan

ESPN Bracketology: West Virginia's Stock Continues to Rise

Mountaineers trend upward in latest ESPN Bracketology

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Three Keys for a West Virginia Win Over TCU

West Virginia looks to knock off red hot TCU

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Louisville Wide Receiver Transfers to West Virginia

Graduate transfer played four years in the ACC.

Daniel Woods

by

John Pentol

David Long Produces in Titans Playoff Victory

Former Mountaineer, David Long got his first start of the season and made the most out of it

Anthony G. Halkias

by

John Pentol

#WVU checks in at No. 9 in the latest ESPN College Basketball Power Rankings…

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

No. 12 West Virginia Looking to hand TCU First Big 12 Loss

No. 12 West Virginia hosts TCU, one of two Big 12 teams unbeaten in conference play

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol

No. 17 West Virginia, No. 22 Texas Tech set to Clash in Morgantown

The 17th ranked West Virginia Mountaineers and No. 22 Texas Tech aim to stay atop Big 12 standings

Christopher Hall

by

QuinnBurkitt

West Virginia Women Move Up in Top 25

The women continue to climb the rankings

Schuyler Callihan

by

John Pentol

Deuce McBride Earns Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

After a career-high 22 points, Deuce McBride earns Big 12 Newcomer of the week.

Christopher Hall

by

John Pentol