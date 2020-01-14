West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 North Carolina Athlete

Earlier this week, class of 2021 athlete Tymir Brown of Jacksonville, North Carolina released his top ten schools, including West Virginia.

Brown was recently recruited by Xavier Dye, who has since departed for South Florida, but still loves what he sees from the program. ""I know it is a good football program and they get after it everyday," Brown stated. He also added that the fan base and the rest of the coaching staff stand out to him and is impressed with the direction in which the program is going.

Brown also tells Mountaineer Maven that he plans to visit West Virginia soon for a junior day.