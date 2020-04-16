MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Wide Receiver

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 wide receiver J.J. Jones (Myrtle Beach, SC) released his top list of schools, which included West Virginia.

Jones has always had interest in the Mountaineer program and has followed them closely thanks to his dad, Jon, who was a running back with the Mountaineers from 1990-93. "They’ve always been special to me since I’ve been around the program my whole life," Jones told Mountaineer Maven.

This past October, Jones took an unofficial visit to Morgantown and came away impressed. “The visit went great. It was definitely incredible, those fans at WVU really love that team with all they have. The 'stripe the stadium' looked absolutely awesome and once you drive into ‘Motown’, you can feel football in the air," Jones said.

Jones also tells me that he stays in contact with head coach Neal Brown and offensive coordinator/receivers coach Gerad Parker nearly everyday. 

Jones plans to make a visit sometime this fall, potentially sooner if the circumstances of the virus allow it.

