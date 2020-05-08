West Virginia Makes Top 10 for 2021 Wide Receiver Andrel Anthony

Friday evening, class of 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony took to Twitter to release his top ten schools, which included West Virginia. Following his announcement, I was able to catch up with him on a phone call to see where the Mountaineers stand in his recruitment.

Anthony received his offer from the Mountaineers back in November by former West Virginia receivers coach Xavier Dye.

"I was pretty excited to be offered by West Virginia because that's the school I grew up watching," Anthony said. "I watched Tavon Austin when I was younger, so I watched them a lot and I used them in NCAA [video game]. I know that they're a really good team, they have a lot of positives about them," he added.

Since Xavier Dye's departure, Anthony was reassigned a new recruiter which is offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker. The two's relationship dates back to Parker's days at Penn State and have continued to increase their bond to this day.

"I had visited Penn State before and their receiver coach last year [Gerad Parker] left and went to West Virginia and we have developed a pretty good relationship. Our relationship started when he was at Penn State, but then when he got to West Virginia, he started texting me a lot and he just really wanted to keep our relationship going. We've done a couple of FaceTimes and we text a lot. Coach [Dontae] Wright recruits my area so we have three ways calls."

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Anthony was planning on taking a visit to West Virginia this spring, but that is now being put on hold for the foreseeable future. When asked if he intends on visiting Morgantown this fall, pandemic permitting, he responded, "Yeah, for sure, definitely will."

Fortunately for the Mountaineers, Gerad Parker and Dontae Wright aren't the only ones trying to pull him into West Virginia. Incoming freshman receiver Devell Washington, who is from Michigan as well, has been in communication with Anthony recently.

"I was talking to Devell and he was saying that they air the ball out, they get the ball to you. He really likes the campus as well and we talked about it about a couple of weeks ago."

As far as a decision date, that will be determined once everything with the coronavirus starts to clear up and he is able to make his visits and thoroughly think about his options.

