West Virginia Makes Top 14 for 2021 Wide Receiver

Some good news came for the West Virginia coaching staff around midnight as class of 2021 wide receiver JJ Jones of Myrtle Beach, SC included the Mountaineers in his top list of schools.

The Mountaineers join a host of Power Five schools including Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Penn State, North Carolina State and several others.

"Coach Brown is starting to build a dynasty at WVU," Jones said. "I probably text coach Brown and coach Parker everyday and we are constantly in contact," he added.

Jones was previously recruited by Xavier Dye - who has now left for South Florida. Jones says that he's already building a strong relationship with new receivers coach/offensive coordinator Gerad Parker and that "he's a great wide receiver coach that you can learn from and will help develop your game."



As of now, there are no set plans for a spring visit, but it's not totally out of the picture. When asked if he plans on making it to Morgantown during the summer or fall, he replied, "definitely."

As a junior in 2019, he totaled 45 receptions for 707 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He has big time play making ability and has the make up of being a star at the collegiate level. Jones is also the son of former Mountaineer running back, Jon Jones.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.