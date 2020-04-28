West Virginia Makes Top 3 for 2021 Corner

Monday evening, class of 2021 cornerback Jalen Cheek (Atco, New Jersey) took to the social media world to release his top three schools.

West Virginia will be battling Boston College and Pitt for his services. There is no decision date currently set and considering Cheek has only taken visits to Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers, it is probably safe to say that a decision won't come until he can take those visits to his respective top three choices. With the coronavirus still in full effect, there is no telling when Cheek will finally be able to make an in-person visit to each campus.

