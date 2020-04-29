West Virginia Makes Top 4 for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Brody Wisecarver (6'5", 300 lbs) of DeSmet High School in Saint Louis, MO has informed Mountaineer Maven of his top four schools.

"Right now, my top four is West Virginia, Illinois, Kentucky, and Michigan State," he stated. Wisecarver also holds offers from Western Michigan, Kent State, Kansas, Indiana, Louisville, and Iowa State and plans to make his decision before the start of next season at the latest.

Wisecarver talked about what in particular made West Virginia stand out to him to include them in his top four schools.

"I'm happy to have an offer from WVU, they are one of my top choices right now," Wisecarver said. "Coach [Matt] Moore and I text almost every day and what sticks out to me is the coaches and the way that they do things - it caught my attention."

Wisecarver is a big, athletic offensive tackle that is able to get out and pave the way in the screen game and if needed, could move to guard with his ability to pull. The Mountaineers have a need at the tackle position, so if they were to land him, there's a good chance that they leave him out there.

He also informed Mountaineer Maven that he plans on taking his official visit to West Virginia once the quarantine ends.

