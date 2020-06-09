West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 Linebacker Mikai Gbayor

Monday afternoon, West Virginia picked up its eleventh commitment of the 2021 class from offensive lineman Tomas Rimac.

Late Monday evening, the Mountaineers received even more good news as they made the cut for 2021 linebacker Mikai Gbayor (6'2", 210 lbs) of Irvington, New Jersey.

"I speak to coach Brown, [Travis] Trickett, [Jeff] Koonz all the time. We have a great relationship. We talk more than football, but they tell me that I fit right in with what they do," Gbayor told Mountaineer Maven.

Gbayor was originally set to make his college decision on June 1st, but decided to push his decision date back due to the pandemic. He wants to make more visits before making his decision, but obviously that is not able to happen at this time.

He has not rescheduled his commitment date at this point, but says he does want to take a visit to West Virginia as soon as it is possible.

Do you think the Mountaineers have a chance to land Mikai Gbayor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

