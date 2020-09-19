West Virginia Makes Top 5 for 2021 RB

Friday morning, class of 2021 running back Trenton Adkins (6'1", 195 lbs) of Clintwood, Virginia released his top five schools which included West Virginia, Penn State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Toledo.

"I've been in contact with coach [Chad] Scott and coach [Neal] Brown at least once a day. We have a great relationship," Adkins said. "We've had some great conversations and we've got to know each other a lot. I think he is a great coach and a great man. Plus, coach Brown has great relationships with his players and I think that's what sticks out to me the most is that he is close to every player and every coach."

Adkins told Mountaineer Maven that he is planning to make his decision in December, but will "see how it goes."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.