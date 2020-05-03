West Virginia Makes Top 5 for Top In-State 2021 Defensive End

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Zeiqui Lawton (South Charleston, WV) released his top five schools via Twitter.

Oregon, Boise State, Illinois, and Cincinnati join West Virginia in Lawton's top five with a decision date to be determined.

Last month, I spoke with Scott Canada, who is a defensive assistant for South Charleston High School and he had nothing but great things to say about Lawton's ability.

"I would say Zeiqui’s best attributes are his strength, athleticism, and knowledge of the game. He sees things during a game and makes adjustments most kids his age don’t know how to do. It’s what makes him an elite prospect. He could easily be a Division I running back, he’s that good! He has progressed over the last four years from his freshman season in ability and maturity. As a freshman, he was a big kid that oozed potential. Now, he is a guy that wants to be the most dominant player on the field each week. He takes it as a challenge if you say 'this guy' is supposed to be the best in the state or in the country," Canada said.

Lawton is a day one impact kind of recruit and will provide whichever school he chooses with a guy that can create negative plays on a consistent basis.

He is currently rated as the No. 3 player in the state of West Virginia by ESPN and the 46th best defensive end in the entire country. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has made sure to put an emphasis on recruiting the state and keeping the top talent home.

Will Brown be able to seal the deal on Zeiqui Lawton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

