MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 5 for Top In-State 2021 Defensive End

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 defensive end Zeiqui Lawton (South Charleston, WV) released his top five schools via Twitter. 

Oregon, Boise State, Illinois, and Cincinnati join West Virginia in Lawton's top five with a decision date to be determined.

Last month, I spoke with Scott Canada, who is a defensive assistant for South Charleston High School and he had nothing but great things to say about Lawton's ability.

"I would say Zeiqui’s best attributes are his strength, athleticism, and knowledge of the game. He sees things during a game and makes adjustments most kids his age don’t know how to do. It’s what makes him an elite prospect. He could easily be a Division I running back, he’s that good! He has progressed over the last four years from his freshman season in ability and maturity. As a freshman, he was a big kid that oozed potential. Now, he is a guy that wants to be the most dominant player on the field each week. He takes it as a challenge if you say 'this guy' is supposed to be the best in the state or in the country," Canada said.

Lawton is a day one impact kind of recruit and will provide whichever school he chooses with a guy that can create negative plays on a consistent basis.

He is currently rated as the No. 3 player in the state of West Virginia by ESPN and the 46th best defensive end in the entire country. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has made sure to put an emphasis on recruiting the state and keeping the top talent home.

Will Brown be able to seal the deal on Zeiqui Lawton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

West Virginia's Odds to Win 2021 National Championship

Bob Huggins has a loaded squad for the 2020-21 season

Schuyler Callihan

by

mtneer1952

Geno Smith's Saga with Rex Ryan Stalled His NFL Career

Rex Ryan ruined the former Mountaineer's career in the NFL

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: West Virginia Misses Out on Final 5 for Top 2021 Receiver

The Mountaineers shockingly miss out on talented receiver

Schuyler Callihan

Mountaineer Greats "Paying it Forward"

Former Mountaineers have been paying visits to position groups and Neal Brown thanked them for "paying it forward"

Christopher Hall

BREAKING: 2021 Corner Includes West Virginia in Top 5

West Virginia is in the mix for one of the top defensive players in Pennsylvania

Schuyler Callihan

WVU Defensive Depth Chart Projections

A way-too-early look at how the Mountaineers will look on offense

Schuyler Callihan

Huggins Hints at Return of Full-Court Press for West Virginia in 2020

In a recent Interview with Tony Caridi, Bob Huggins Commented on a Possible Return to the Full-Court Press in 2020

Zach Campbell

by

Mmaker2

Mountaineer Rewind: West Virginia Decimates Clemson in Historic Orange Bowl Romp

Revisiting West Virginia's Epic 70 Point Day Against Touted Clemson Tigers Squad in Historic 2012 Orange Bowl

Zach Campbell

Rookie Mountaineers That Fit in Well with Their New Teams

Kenny Robinson and Colton McKivitz were the only two Mountaineers drafted in the 2020 Draft, but they aren't the only new WVU Pros.

Anthony G. Halkias

WATCH: WVU Commit Wyatt Milum Highlights and Analysis

A look at what exactly the Mountaineers are getting in their top rated commit

Schuyler Callihan