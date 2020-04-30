MountaineerMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

West Virginia Makes Top 7 for 2021 Ball-Hawking Safety

Schuyler Callihan

Moments ago, class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett (Radcliff, KY) took to Twitter to release his top seven schools, including West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are joined by Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, Boston College, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech in a battle to land his services. 

When Lovett (6'2", 195 lbs) learned of the West Virginia offer, he was immediately ecstatic. "I was very excited when I got the offer. They are a great school and definitely on my radar. There is a good possibility of me playing in the Big 12," Lovett hinted back in December. 

Lovett finished this past season with a staggering 15 interceptions, leading the entire state in that category. He has really good hands, but what separates him from most safeties his age are his instincts. He knows how to bait quarterbacks into thinking there is an open window, before coming out of nowhere to swipe away a pick or bat it down for an incompletion. Closing speed is another quality trait that he possesses, which allows him to cover a lot of ground while the ball is in the air. So, if the quarterback doesn't have a quick release, Lovett will break the play down every single time or at the very least, take a passing option away.

Do you think West Virginia has a chance to land Jordan Lovett? Let us know in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The 3 Best Fits for Tavon Austin in Free Agency

Where will the former Mountaineer end up for the 2020 season?

Schuyler Callihan

by

Wvfamof6

Tshiebwe's Return Equates to Final Four Potential for WVU

With Tshiebwe returning, the Mountaineers have high expectations

Schuyler Callihan

by

Thompson59

NCAA Football Video Game Unlikely to Return

Schuyler Callihan

OFFICIAL: Daryl Worley Agrees to Terms with Dallas Cowboys

Former Mountaineer corner has officially signed with the Cowboys

Schuyler Callihan

NCAA Football Video Game Unlikely to Return

Schuyler Callihan

Neal Brown Prepared for NCAA's NIL Guidelines

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has been preparing for the ever-changing landscape of college football's name, image, and likeness

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 4 for 2021 Offensive Lineman

Offensive line coach Matt Moore doing his due diligence on the recruiting trail

Schuyler Callihan

BREAKING: Daryl Worley Heading to NFC East

Former Mountaineer corner Daryl Worley finds a new home

Christopher Hall

Kenny Robinson's Versatility Could Earn Him Early Playing Time

Former Mountaineer Kenny Robinson has shown versatility through athleticism and it could earn early playing time with the Carolina Panthers

Christopher Hall

West Virginia Makes Top 3 for 2021 Corner

Can the Mountaineers reel in more talent from the Garden State?

Schuyler Callihan

by

mcmorrow77