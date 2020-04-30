West Virginia Makes Top 7 for 2021 Ball-Hawking Safety

Moments ago, class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett (Radcliff, KY) took to Twitter to release his top seven schools, including West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are joined by Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, Boston College, Cincinnati, and Georgia Tech in a battle to land his services.

When Lovett (6'2", 195 lbs) learned of the West Virginia offer, he was immediately ecstatic. "I was very excited when I got the offer. They are a great school and definitely on my radar. There is a good possibility of me playing in the Big 12," Lovett hinted back in December.

Lovett finished this past season with a staggering 15 interceptions, leading the entire state in that category. He has really good hands, but what separates him from most safeties his age are his instincts. He knows how to bait quarterbacks into thinking there is an open window, before coming out of nowhere to swipe away a pick or bat it down for an incompletion. Closing speed is another quality trait that he possesses, which allows him to cover a lot of ground while the ball is in the air. So, if the quarterback doesn't have a quick release, Lovett will break the play down every single time or at the very least, take a passing option away.

