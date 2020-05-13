West Virginia Makes Top 8 for 2021 Defensive End

West Virginia has found themselves squarely in the mix for Atlanta (Ga.) defensive end, Ozzie Hoffler.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound, Woodward Academy standout announced his top eight schools - with the Mountaineers making the cut.

Hoffler, who is nearing 30 offers total offers, also included Boston College, Kansas, Memphis, Temple, UCF, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest among his final list of suitors.

A primary reason the Mountaineers made the cut was in large part because of the relationship formed with inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, Jeff Koonz.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Koonz,” Hoffler told Mountaineer Maven. “I talk to him regularly and he is normally just check up on my family and I.”

Hoffler received his offer from West Virginia in February and plans to make an on-campus visit soon once permitted by the NCAA.