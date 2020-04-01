MountaineerMaven
West Virginia Makes Top 8 for Radford Grad Transfer

Schuyler Callihan

If you thought the West Virginia 2020 basketball signing class was complete, well you'd be wrong. 

Seniors Chase Harler, Logan Routt, and Jermaine Haley have now officially departed and replacing them will be guard Kedrian Johnson, forward Isaiah Cottrell and wingman Taj Thweatt. 

Shortly following the end of the season, South Charleston native and Mountaineer guard Brandon Knapper decided to enter the transfer portal, opening up another scholarship spot.

The Mountaineers could use some more help at the guard position and it appears that is the direction they are choosing to go in as they are in on Radford guard transfer Carlik Jones. 

Jones included West Virginia in his top eight schools along with Louisville, Maryland, Gonzaga, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Marquette and leaving open the opportunity to return to Radford.

In 2019-20, Jones averaged 20 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game all while shooting 48% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Adding a guy like Jones would give the Mountaineers a much needed offensive-minded guard that knows how to fill up the cup. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil, and Deuce McBride should all see their shooting percentage increase, but getting a proven scorer like Jones can go a long way.

What do you think of West Virginia's chances to land Carlik Jones? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Comments

Recruiting

