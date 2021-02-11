Area 304+FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
West Virginia Makes Top 9 for 2022 LB Keaten Wade

The Mountaineers are in the mix for the Tennessee play-making linebacker.
Author:
Publish date:

Tuesday afternoon class of 2022 linebacker Keaten Wade (6'4", 210 lbs) of Summit High School in Spring Hill, Tennessee released his top nine schools on Twitter and included West Virginia.

The Mountaineers were joined on the list by Kentucky, USC, Virginia, Michigan, Louisville, LSU, Arizona State, and Ole Miss. 

Wade is a long, rangy, athletic linebacker that is very active with his hands at the line of scrimmage and does a great job of either getting to the quarterback or affecting throws by collapsing the pocket. Wade can rush off the edge or play in the middle of the field but looks to be more effective the closer he is to the line of scrimmage. 

West Virginia will be recruiting the linebacker position hard in this recruiting cycle due to the lack of depth on the roster. The only true linebacker West Virginia has is freshman James Thomas who saw limited action in four games this past fall. However, the Mountaineers do have several guys at BANDIT that can be moved around to fill up some of the holes in the middle of the linebacking unit. Getting multiple linebackers in this class will be one of the top priorities for this coaching staff.

Screen Shot 2021-02-11 at 9.31.14 AM
